Senate Swears in Two Democrats, Narrowing GOP Majority

Vice President Mike Pence has sworn into office the two newest members of the Senate, Democrats Doug Jones of Alabama and Tina Smith of Minnesota. Jones is the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in a quarter-century. His victory over Roy Moore in the deeply conservative state has narrowed the Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49. (Published Wednesday, Jan 3, 2018)

