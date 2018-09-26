Senate Probing New Allegation of Misconduct Against Kavanaugh - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Senate Probing New Allegation of Misconduct Against Kavanaugh

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Senate Probing New Allegation of Misconduct Against Kavanaugh
    Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP (File)
    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh glances at reporters during a meeting with Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 19, 2018.

    The Senate Judiciary Committee is inquiring about at least one additional allegation of misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to a letter obtained by NBC News and multiple people familiar with the process.

    Republican Senate investigators asked Kavanaugh about the new complaint, NBC News has learned, during a phone call on Tuesday between Kavanaugh and committee staff. Sources told NBC News that Kavanaugh denied the allegation in the letter during the call and a spokesman for the committee declined to comment.

    A Republican aide on the committee said the conversation took place shortly after noon. While Republican staff posed questions to Kavanaugh, their Democratic counterparts were also on the call but did not ask any questions.

    According to an anonymous complaint sent to Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Kavanaugh physically assaulted a woman he socialized with in the Washington, D.C. area in 1998 while he was inebriated.

    Lawyer for 2nd Kavanaugh Accuser Says She Wants to Testify

    [NATL] Lawyer for 2nd Kavanaugh Accuser Says GOP Does Not Want Her Testimony

    The lawyer for Deborah Ramirez, the second woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, said she wants to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee but that the committee were not interested in hearing her speak. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump remained in staunch defense of his nominee, calling the accusations a "con job."

    (Published Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us