Senate Passes $1.5T Tax Cut Bill Hours After House Passage

Republican lawmakers in the Senate narrowly passed a $1.5 trillion tax bill to a party line vote of 51-48, just hours after it passed the House. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell claims that Americans will learn to love the bill, which provides a healthy tax cut to businesses and wealthy tax payers and is projected to raise the national debt by $1.46 trillion. (Published Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017)

