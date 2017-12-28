Al Franken: 'I'm Not Giving Up My Voice'

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., says he is resigning from the Senate amid allegations of sexual misconduct. (Published Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017)

In his first public appearance in his home state since announcing his plans to resign from the U.S. Senate, Al Franken thanked his Minnesota supporters in a speech Thursday.

The Democrat announced his plans to resign earlier this month amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

As NBC News reported, Franken told his crowd in Minneapolis Thursday that, despite no longer serving in the Senate as of Jan. 2, he won't stop fighting for the issues important to him.

"I may be leaving the Senate, but I’m not giving up my voice," he said, adding that there is still more work to be done.

"We still have a lot of work to do together on issues ranging from net neutrality to climate change," Franken said. "We still have to be ready to speak out for economic justice and to defend the truth."