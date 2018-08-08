Secret Recording Shows GOP's Nunes Saying Rosenstein Impeachment Would Delay Supreme Court Pick - NBC New York
Secret Recording Shows GOP's Nunes Saying Rosenstein Impeachment Would Delay Supreme Court Pick

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    AP
    Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. speaks during a committee hearing on possible tariffs and the effect on the U.S. economy and jobs, Thursday, April 12, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    What to Know

    • Rep. Devin Nunes made the statement in an audio recording surreptitiously made by a member of a progressive group

    • Nunes made the comment at a Republican fundraiser on July 30 in Spokane, Washington

    Hard-line conservative Republicans in the House recently hit a roadblock in their effort to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein when Speaker Paul Ryan opposed the move. But one of those conservatives, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., gave a different explanation to donors recently when asked why the impeachment effort had stalled, NBC News reported.

    He said it's because an impeachment would delay the Senate's confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

    Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, made the statement in an audio recording surreptitiously made by a member of a progressive group who attended a Republican fundraiser on July 30 in Spokane, Washington. The recording was obtained by "The Rachel Maddow Show" and was played on MSNBC on Wednesday night.

