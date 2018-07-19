Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said during an interview with “Today” on Thursday that he doesn’t believe Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential Russian meddling in the 2016 election is a witch hunt.

Spicer also said there has been "no evidence" that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

When asked about Mueller’s investigation, which is ongoing, Spicer said he does believe Russia meddled in the election. He didn’t criticize Trump for his remarks Monday during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump said he had no reason to believe Russia would have interfered Monday before walking back on his comments Tuesday.