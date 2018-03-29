Miranda just got Carrie's vote.

More to the point, Sarah Jessica Parker took to social media Thursday throwing her support behind former "Sex and the City" co-star Cynthia Nixon in her bid to become New York's next governor.

@cynthiaenixon A mother An activist An advocate A fighter A NY'er A dear friend Running for Governor of our great state. My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote. To learn more, read about @cynthiaenixon or donate go to https://cynthiafornewyork.com/ Xx, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Mar 29, 2018 at 6:43am PDT

"A mother. An activist. An advocate. A fighter. A NY'er. A dear friend. Running for Governor of our great state. My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote," Parker wrote.

The endorsement is the latest Nixon has received from her former co-stars. Recently Kim Cattrall offered a subdued vote of support for Nixon.

Kristin Davis, who completed the quartet on the HBO series, came out with a strong endorsement of her own, writing “I am so proud of @cynthiaNixon, no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know she would be an excellent Governor !”

