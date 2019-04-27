Samantha Bee speaks onstage during "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" Not The White House Correspondents Dinner on April 26, 2019, in Washington, DC.

DC stands for "Death of Comedy," so the old beltway joke goes.

Comedian Samantha Bee sought to change that on Friday night.

The late-night host of TBS' "Full Frontal" visited Washington for the second year to roast President Donald Trump at the "Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner," Bee’s alternative to the annual black-tie White House Correspondents’ Association gala, NBC News reported.

Speaking to a room full of reporters and celebrities sipping on specialty cocktails such as "The Yellow Russian," Bee thanked reporters "for holding the president and all of us accountable" and applauded the hundreds of stories journalists have reported since Trump was elected president.

The event will air on TBS at 10 p.m. Saturday night, the same time as the actual correspondents' gala. Proceeds from Bee’s event were to benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists.