Current and former U.S. lawmakers fell for a prank in Sacha Baron Cohen's new comedy show, backing a program that purportedly teaches kindergarteners how to defend themselves with guns during school shootings, Reuters reported.

Baron Cohen posed as an Israeli anti-terror expert for the first episode of "Who Is America?," touting a "Kinderguardians" scheme that featured weapons adorned with soft toys for children as young as three.

Reps. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., and Joe Wilson, R-S.C., enthusiastically backed the idea, as did gun rights advocates, former Senate Republican leader Trent Lott and congressman-turned talk radio host Joe Walsh.

Walsh told CNN he was tricked into reading words from a teleprompter but said he's a fan of Baron Cohen, whom he called "a funny guy because he gets people to say stupid things." Rohrabacher, Wilson and Lott didn't reply to requests for comment late Saturday.