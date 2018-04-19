FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters at Trump Tower, Jan. 12, 2017, in New York City.

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has joined the president’s legal team dealing with the ongoing special counsel probe into Russian election interference, NBC News confirmed Thursday.

Another Trump attorney on the probe, Jay Sekulow, confirmed the move to NBC News.

"I'm doing it because I hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of the country and because I have high regard for the president and for Bob Mueller," Giuliani told The Washington Post.

Giuliani is a close ally of the president's and was a top Trump supporter on the campaign trail.