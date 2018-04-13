President Donald Trump said the federal raid on the office of his attorney, Michael Cohen, was "disgraceful" and part of a "witch hunt." He also mulls whether he should fire special counsel Robert Mueller and brings up Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has recently struck a stoic and righteous tone when talking about the future of his job amid President Donald Trump's public criticism, three sources who have spoken to Rosenstein told NBC News.

One source said he seemed fully aware he may lose his job soon and was at peace with that possibility.

Rosenstein has repeatedly borrowed Martin Luther's phrase, "Here I stand," in his recent conversations and has said history will prove him right in the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

The sources spoke to him throughout his tenure as the deputy attorney general and said he seems less anxious now than after previous times Trump criticized him.

Rosenstein and the Justice Department declined to comment on the content of the conversations.