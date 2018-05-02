Republicans Who Think Trump Is Untruthful Still Support Him: Poll - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Republicans Who Think Trump Is Untruthful Still Support Him: Poll

The poll also found that nearly half of Americans talk about politics with someone they disagree with at least once a week

Published 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Republicans Who Think Trump Is Untruthful Still Support Him: Poll
    AP
    President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Township, Mich., Saturday, April 28, 2018.

    A majority of Americans — 61 percent — think President Donald Trump regularly has trouble telling the truth, according to a new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll.

    Among Republicans, 22 percent say he tells the truth only some of the time or less — but more than half of them still approve of his work as president.

    Overall, 76 percent of Republicans believe Trump tells the truth all or most of the time. An overwhelming majority of Democrats and Democratic-leaners (94 percent) and 76 percent of independents believe the president tells the truth only some of the time or even less frequently.

    The poll also found that nearly half of Americans talk about politics with someone they disagree with at least once a week.

    Trump’s Medical Records Taken as ‘Standard Procedure,’ White House Says

    [NATL] Trump’s Medical Records Taken as ‘Standard Procedure,’ White House Says

    Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump’s medical records were taken from Dr. Harold Bornstein as part of standard White House procedure. Bornstein had told NBC News he felt “raped” after then White House aide Keith Schiller and Trump organization lawyer Alan Garten took Trump’s records as part of a “raid.”

    (Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018)

    Half of Americans generally find the experience to be stressful and frustrating.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us