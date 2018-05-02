Republicans Who Think Trump Is Untruthful Still Support Him: Poll

A majority of Americans — 61 percent — think President Donald Trump regularly has trouble telling the truth, according to a new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll.
Among Republicans, 22 percent say he tells the truth only some of the time or less — but more than half of them still approve of his work as president.
Overall, 76 percent of Republicans believe Trump tells the truth all or most of the time. An overwhelming majority of Democrats and Democratic-leaners (94 percent) and 76 percent of independents believe the president tells the truth only some of the time or even less frequently.
The poll also found that nearly half of Americans talk about politics with someone they disagree with at least once a week.
Half of Americans generally find the experience to be stressful and frustrating.