50 Years Ago: The Assassination of RFK
A look back at June 5, 1968, a night that turned from jubilation to agonizing grief when Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was shot and killed at a victory rally in Los Angeles.
Photo Gallery
On the night of June 5, 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and his supporters were celebrating victory in the California presidential primary when pops of gunfire and screams were heard in the kitchen at Los Angeles' Ambassador Hotel. The New York senator had been shot. He died the next morning. View More