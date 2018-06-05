Remembering RFK: A Look Back at the Assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy - NBC New York
50 Years Ago: The Assassination of RFK

A look back at June 5, 1968, a night that turned from jubilation to agonizing grief when Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was shot and killed at a victory rally in Los Angeles.

On the night of June 5, 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and his supporters were celebrating victory in the California presidential primary when pops of gunfire and screams were heard in the kitchen at Los Angeles' Ambassador Hotel. The New York senator had been shot. He died the next morning.

Hopes, Dreams Shattered in a Moment
Juan Romero was a teenage Mexican immigrant working as a hotel busboy when he became part of a seminal moment in U.S. history.

The Lingering Pain
Paul Schrade was a RFK aide who survived an assassin's bullet. At 93, he still feels the agonizing loss.

'Kennedy's Been Shot'
Bob Thomas was on a one-night political assignment in June 1968 to cover Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's victory in the California presidential primary. The story became something much different.

What Could Have Been
The impact of RFK's death and what could have been.

