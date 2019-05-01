Read Robert Mueller’s Letter Criticizing Attorney General William Barr’s Handling of the Special Counsel’s Report - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Read Robert Mueller’s Letter Criticizing Attorney General William Barr’s Handling of the Special Counsel’s Report

Mueller warned in his letter that Barr's earlier "summary letter" about Mueller's report released to the public on March 24 "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions"

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Read Robert Mueller’s Letter Criticizing Attorney General William Barr’s Handling of the Special Counsel’s Report
    File photos of special counsel Robert Mueller and Attorney General William Barr.

    Read below Robert Mueller's letter to Attorney General William Barr that takes issue with the way that Barr characterized the special counsel's report on the Russia investigation.

    Mueller's March 27 letter was released by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday ahead of Barr's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee later in the morning

    Mueller warned in his letter that Barr's earlier "summary letter" about Mueller's report released to the public on March 24 "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions."

    "There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation," Mueller's letter said. "This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations."

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us