Read: House Intelligence Committee's Impeachment Report on Trump-Ukraine Inquiry

FILE - President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York.

The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released a 300-page impeachment inquiry report accusing President Donald Trump of a months-long effort to "solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election."

The report says Trump subverted U.S. foreign policy and national security to try to spur the announcement of a politically motivated investigation into a rival, former Vice President Joe Biden and "into a discredited theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 presidential election."

“In furtherance of this scheme, President Trump conditioned official acts on a public announcement by the new Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, of politically-motivated investigations, including one into President Trump’s domestic political opponent," the report says. "In pressuring President Zelensky to carry out his demand, President Trump withheld a White House meeting desperately sought by the Ukrainian President, and critical U.S. military assistance to fight Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine.”

The report further alleges that Trump engaged in an "unprecedented effort" to obstruct the impeachment inquiry by instructing witnesses and agencies to ignore subpoenas for documents and testimony, refusing to allow top aides to appear and intimidating witnesses.

"If left unanswered, President Trump’s ongoing effort to thwart Congress’ impeachment power risks doing grave harm to the institution of Congress, the balance of power between our branches of government, and the Constitutional order that the President and every Member of Congress have sworn to protect and defend," the report says.

The Democratic-led Intelligence Committee will vote on the report later Tuesday. On Wednesday, the inquiry enters a new phase with a public hearing in the Judiciary Committee.

Read the full report here.