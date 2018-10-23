NBC 6's Steve Litz speaks to gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis at his South Florida campaign stop, where he condemned the racist robocall targeting opponent Andrew Gillum.

A racist robocall attacking Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was received by some Florida voters Tuesday.

"Well hello there. I is the negro Andrew Gillum and I'll be askin’ you to make me governor of this here state of Florida," the voice in the call says.

A spokesman for Gillum, who is seeking to become the state's first black governor, called the call "deeply offensive."

"These disgusting, abhorrent robocalls represent a continuation of the ugliest, most divisive campaign in Florida's history," spokesman Geoff Burgan said in a statement. "We would hope that these calls, and the dangerous people who are behind them, are not given anymore attention than they already have been."

A spokesman for Republican Gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis also spoke out against the robocalls.

"Our campaign has absolutely nothing to do with this robo call and joins those in condemning it," DeSantis communications director Stephen Lawson said in a statement. "In fact, we would encourage the Gillum campaign to join us in rooting out and exposing once and for all those who are behind this disgusting call.”