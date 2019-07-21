Elizabeth Warren’s bio on her official presidential campaign Twitter page is touting a new addition: her pronouns. Earlier this month, her bio was updated to "U.S. Senator, former teacher, and candidate for president. Wife, mom...grandmother, and Okie. She/hers. Official campaign account." She is one of three 2020 presidential hopeful to add pronouns on an official campaign Twitter account, along with Julian Castro and Bill de Blasio, NBC News reported.

On the surface, it’s just two words. But the inclusion of “she/hers” on a frontrunner candidate’s social media profile is no small feat in the eyes of LGBTQ advocates. Among the LGBTQ community and its allies, including pronouns in social media profiles has become increasingly common practice in order to avoid misgendering and to indicate solidarity with transgender and nonbinary people.

In a statement provided to NBC News, Warren campaign spokesperson Alexis Krieg said of the profile change: “Elizabeth is committed to running an inclusive campaign, and wants every person to know that they are welcome in this movement.”

Warren has been outspoken on the subject of LGBTQ rights, and the Massachusetts senator tweeted her support in May for the Equality Act — a bill that would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the classes protected against discrimination by federal civil rights law. In her tweet, she stated, “nobody should be discriminated against for who they are or who they love.”