President Donald Trump said Tuesday he "feels terribly" for Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his family. The Senate is trying to schedule a hearing to hear from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party about 35 years ago. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018)

President Donald Trump called his Supreme Court nominee an "extraordinary man" Wednesday, saying it's "very hard" for him to imagine anything happened with Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House on his way to North Carolina and said Kavanaugh has "an unblemished record" and it would "be very interesting" if Kavanaugh's accuser shows up to testify on her claim.

"I can only say this, he is such an outstanding man," the president added. "Very hard to imagine that anything happened."

Christine Blasey Ford came forward on Sunday as the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Ford told The Washington Post in her first interview that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed at a Maryland party they attended in the early 1980s as high school students, clumsily tried to remove her clothing and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream.

Koreas Strike Nuclear Site Deal, With US Condition

North and South Korea reached a deal to shut down North Korea’s main nuclear site - on one condition. (Published 54 minutes ago)

The Senate Judiciary Committee postponed its Thursday confirmation vote for Kavanaugh and invited Ford to testify on her allegation next week. Ford said she wants to cooperate with the committee but her lawyers wrote in a Tuesday letter that an FBI investigation "should be the first step in addressing the allegations."

In response to Ford's call for an investigation, Trump claimed Wednesday that the agency "really doesn't do that" and said he "would let the senators take their course."

However, the president added that he "would really want to see what she has to say."

"We want to get it over with, but at the same time, we want to give it tremendous amounts of time," Trump said. "If she shows up, that would be wonderful. If she doesn't show up, that would be unfortunate."

Republicans hope to have Kavanaugh confirmed by Oct. 1, the start of the next Supreme Court term.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

'Late Night’: A Closer Look at Kavanaugh Accusation, Manafort Flip