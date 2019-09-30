Pompeo Was on Trump-Ukraine Call at Center of Impeachment Inquiry - NBC New York
Pompeo Was on Trump-Ukraine Call at Center of Impeachment Inquiry

Pompeo had previously dodged questions about the July call

Published 23 minutes ago

    AP
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and President Donald Trump whisper during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Washington.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on the July phone call where President Donald Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Joe Biden and his son, a senior State Department official told NBC News.

    The July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and a related whistleblower complaint are now at the center of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

    Pompeo's involvement in the call — during which Trump told Zelenskiy that Biden's conduct sounded "horrible" to him — was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. It's not unusual for the nation's top diplomat to be on a president's call with a foreign leader, but Pompeo has not acknowledged his involvement.

    Pompeo dodged questions about the phone call and the complaint during an interview with ABC's "This Week" on Sept. 22, days before the White House released a summary of the call which showed Trump asking about the Bidens' dealings in Ukraine.

