Poll: Public Views Trump-Ukraine Charges as Serious, But Half Say He Shouldn't Be Removed From Office

A majority of Americans say the allegations that President Donald Trump asked a foreign leader to investigate 2020 rival Joe Biden are serious and need to be fully investigated, and they also believe the president hasn’t been honest and truthful about his actions.

Still, the public is divided — largely along partisan lines — on whether Trump should be impeached and removed from office, with 43 percent supporting his removal given what they know today, versus 49 percent who oppose it.

And the overall standings of the two characters at the center of this story — Trump and Biden — are essentially unchanged, NBC News reports.

Those are the findings from a new national poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal, which was taken after House Democrats opened a formal impeachment inquiry into the allegations that President Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate Biden and his son.

