Politicians Commend Marchers But Stand Firm in Views - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Politicians Commend Marchers But Stand Firm in Views

President Donald Trump, a strong Second Amendment supporter, did not issue a tweet about the demonstrations

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Hundreds of Thousands Rally Nationwide to Protest Gun Violence

    Demonstrations were held across the U.S. to protest gun violence after 17 people were killed in a Florida high school.

    (Published Saturday, March 24, 2018)

    Political leaders reacted mostly with expressions of respect as hundreds of thousands of Americans marched in favor of gun control on Saturday. But there was little sign that the politicians who currently oppose new limits on guns had changed their minds, NBC News reported.

    Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., a staunch supporter of the National Rifle Association, said he supported the marchers' rights to protest but added that "making a change will require both sides finding common ground."

    President Donald Trump, a strong Second Amendment supporter, did not issue a tweet about the demonstrations, though he did use Twitter to send his "thoughts and prayers" to victims of a terror attack in France yesterday. The White House, however, released an official statement applauding "the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today."

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who has also opposed gun restrictions, did not respond formally to the march. And former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted that he "might not agree" with all the positions held by marchers, but he urged Americans to "learn from them."

    Powerful Moments From Speeches at March for Our Lives Rally

    [NATL] Powerful Moments From Speeches at March for Our Lives Rally

    Hear some of the most emotional moments from student speeches at the Washington, D.C., March for Our Lives rally on March 24.

    (Published Saturday, March 24, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us