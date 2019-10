Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, 68, died early Thursday due to complications from longstanding health challenges, his congressional office said. A sharecropper's son, Cummings became the powerful chairman of a U.S. House committee that investigated President Donald Trump, and was a formidable orator who passionately advocated for the poor in his black-majority district, which encompasses a large portion of Baltimore as well as more well-to-do suburbs.