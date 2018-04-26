Speaker Paul Ryan Forces Out the House Chaplain, Angers Lawmakers - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Speaker Paul Ryan Forces Out the House Chaplain, Angers Lawmakers

The Rev. Patrick Conroy wrote in a letter to Ryan obtained by NBC News: "As you have requested, I hereby offer my resignation"

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Speaker Paul Ryan Forces Out the House Chaplain, Angers Lawmakers
    Alex Wong/Getty Images, File
    FILE - Former U.S. House of Represntatives Chaplain Rev. Pat Conroy speaks during a memorial service at the National Statuary Hall of the Capitol, Sept. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

    In a move that's outraged members of both parties, Speaker Paul Ryan has ousted the chaplain of the House of Representatives, according to the religious leader's resignation letter.

    The Rev. Patrick Conroy wrote in an April 15 letter to Ryan obtained by NBC News: "As you have requested, I hereby offer my resignation as the 60th Chaplain of the United States House of Representatives."

    Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., called the move "just outrageous." Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., said he also disagreed with Ryan's decision.

    Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., has started circulating a letter for signatures asking Ryan to explain why he dismissed Conroy. Connolly's office said they hope to have a final letter with signatures Friday to send to Ryan.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us