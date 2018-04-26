FILE - Former U.S. House of Represntatives Chaplain Rev. Pat Conroy speaks during a memorial service at the National Statuary Hall of the Capitol, Sept. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

In a move that's outraged members of both parties, Speaker Paul Ryan has ousted the chaplain of the House of Representatives, according to the religious leader's resignation letter.

The Rev. Patrick Conroy wrote in an April 15 letter to Ryan obtained by NBC News: "As you have requested, I hereby offer my resignation as the 60th Chaplain of the United States House of Representatives."

Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., called the move "just outrageous." Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., said he also disagreed with Ryan's decision.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., has started circulating a letter for signatures asking Ryan to explain why he dismissed Conroy. Connolly's office said they hope to have a final letter with signatures Friday to send to Ryan.