The families of victims in a limo crash on Long Island in 2015 are pushing for change. The I-Team's Pei-Sze Cheng reports. (Published Friday, March 22, 2019)

The parents demanded stronger limo inspection rules, seat belts and air bags in all limos and better enforcement of car and driver licenses.

Lawmakers have promised to take action following the fatal crashes, but have yet to pass legislation of tougher safety regulations.

Paul Schulman, whose daughter Brittney was one of 20 people killed in the Upstate New York limo crash in October 2018, went before members of New York State Senate to advocate for new measures be passed in order to avoid another tragedy.

"She was only 23. She never had a chance. Every day my wife and son walk around like zombies," Schulman said. "Every time I go to the cemetery to see my daughter, I promise her, 'I’m in this until I get what I want, or they put me in the ground next to you.'”

The tearful testimonies came as the parents called for stronger limo inspection rules, seat belts and air bags in all limos and better enforcement to ensure vehicles and drivers have proper licenses.

“I’d like to ask why this couldn’t have been installed earlier, why there has to be hearing, why there has to be more people that have to lose their lives before anything is done,” Schulman said.

Mindy Grabina lost her daughter Amy in the 2015 Long Island limo crash that also killed three of her friends as they were touring vineyards. Grabina demanded that new safety modifications be put in place if alterations are made to limo after it was manufactured, as was the case with the 2007 Lincoln Town Car her daughter was killed in.

“I am here to ensure that Amy’s voice will be heard,” said Grabina. “It is incredible that a vehicle be allowed to be altered without any legitimate oversight of the vehicle’s safety.”

Limo owners, meanwhile, testified that the industry is already heavily regulated and that state officials should instead improve enforcement of current laws.

While wishing more could have been done to prevent what happened to their daughters, both Grabina and Schulman are hoping no other families must suffer similar tragedies.

“The opportunity for you to protect our daughters have passed, now you must do what is required of you to protect … all of our loved ones,” said Grabina. “Will you … allow profits to be put above human lives?”

“When everyone leaves here, you have children you’re going to go home to, make memories,” Schulman said. “Just remember us today — memories are all we have left.”