Only 6 Immigrants in Terrorism Database Stopped by CBP at Southern Border in 1st Half of 2018 - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Only 6 Immigrants in Terrorism Database Stopped by CBP at Southern Border in 1st Half of 2018

The low number contradicts statements by Trump administration officials

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Only 6 Immigrants in Terrorism Database Stopped by CBP at Southern Border in 1st Half of 2018
    AP
    Migrants looks for a place to jump the border fence to get into the U.S. side to San Diego, Calif., from Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered only six immigrants on the U.S-Mexico border in the first half of fiscal year 2018 whose names were on a federal government list of known or suspected terrorists, according to CBP data obtained by NBC News.

    The low number contradicts statements by Trump administration officials, including White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who said Friday that CBP stopped nearly 4,000 known or suspected terrorists from crossing the southern border in fiscal year 2018.

    Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen told reporters on Monday the exact number, which NBC News is first to report, was classified but that she was working on making it public.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us