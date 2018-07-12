In this file photo from Dec. 7, 2017, House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who is under fire for his handling of sexual abuse allegations at his former employer Ohio State University, questions FBI Director Christopher Wray.

A video that was created to spur on the internal university investigation into a former Ohio State University wrestling doctor — and last week led to questions about what Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a former coach, knew about the alleged abuse at the time — is an emotional recounting of what one former athlete has called a "cesspool of sexual deviance", NBC News reports.

The heavily edited 11-minute video, excerpted here, features wrenching descriptions of the alleged misconduct by the late Dr. Richard Strauss from two former wrestlers whom Jordan coached more than two decades ago, and from former head coach Russ Hellickson and a former Ohio State student who worked with Strauss at a clinic and who says he, too, was molested by the doctor.