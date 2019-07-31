Ohio Officers in Stormy Daniels Strip Club Arrest Face Departmental Charges

Porn star Stormy Daniels speaks during an interview with the DPA at the exhibition grounds for the erotic fair "Venus" in Berlin.

Police in Columbus, Ohio, brought departmental charges on Wednesday against five officers who were involved in the arrest of Stormy Daniels at a strip club last year, NBC News reported.

Three of the five officers are named in a lawsuit Daniels brought against the city and the Columbus Police Department alleging that she was arrested in a political conspiracy to protect President Donald Trump.

Trump and Daniels, a popular pornographic actress, have been engaged in a war of words and legal action over an affair she says she had with Trump more than a decade ago.

Daniels was arrested on July 11, 2018, at Sirens Gentlemen's Club on misdemeanor charges of inappropriately touching customers. The charges against Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, were dropped within hours, and charges against two other women who worked at the club were dropped within days.

Sharpton Defends Rep. Cummings After Trump's Attacks