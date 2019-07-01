Ocasio-Cortez: Detained Migrants Being Told to 'Drink Out of Toilets' - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

Full coverage of immigration issues in the U.S.

Ocasio-Cortez: Detained Migrants Being Told to 'Drink Out of Toilets'

"These are the conditions folks are facing," said Rep. Joaquín Castro

Published 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Ocasio-Cortez: Detained Migrants Being Told to 'Drink Out of Toilets'
    Alex Wong/Getty Images
    In this June 26, 2019, file photo, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee June 26, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Monday described the abysmal conditions she and other members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus witnessed after visiting two immigration detention facilities in Texas, including Customs and Border Patrol officers telling detained women to "drink out of the toilets," NBC News reports. 

    “After I forced myself into a cell w/ women & began speaking to them, one of them described their treatment at the hands of officers as ‘psychological warfare’ — waking them at odd hours for no reason, calling them wh*res, etc.,” she wrote. “Tell me what about that is due to a “'lack of funding?'”

    Her tweets came hours after Pro Publica reported that 9,500 Customs and Border Patrol agents had participated in a Facebook group replete with jokes about migrant deaths and sexist comments about lawmakers, including Ocasio-Cortez. NBC News has not independently verified this Facebook group and has not seen the posts.

    Rep. Joaquín Castro, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, corroborated Ocasio-Cortez's tweets, stating that the group encountered a group of around 15 mothers — some of whom had been housed in the facility for more than 50 days — living in "indefensible" conditions. "When we went into the cell, it was clear the water was not running," Castro said. "One of the woman said she was told by an agent to drink water out of the toilet. These are the conditions folks are facing."

    Freak Hailstorm Dumps Over 1 Yard of Ice on Guadalajara

    [NATL] Freak Hailstorm Dumps Over 1 Yard of Ice on Guadalajara, Mexico
    Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us