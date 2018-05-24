In this Friday, May 4, 2018, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping adjusts his clothing during an event in Beijing.

Foreign policy analysts say China is the hidden hand behind the derailment of the United States' summit with North Korea, NBC News reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has become increasingly anxious about the potential reunification of the Korean peninsula. After Kim Jong Un's recent meeting in China, there was a noticeable change in Pyongyang's public statements and private actions.

President Donald Trump called off the summit Thursday, and told reporters that "the dialogue was good until recently, and I think I understand why that happened."



"Clearly China wants to position themselves to be a driver in this process," retired U.S. Navy Adm. James Stavridis, a former supreme allied commander of NATO and currently the dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, said in an interview. "They encouraged Kim Jong Un to step back from the summit."

