North Korea Still Producing Ballistic Missiles After Summit

After the summit in Singapore, Trump and Kim issued a communique to establish U.S. and North Korean relations, but did not address missile production in the written statement

Published at 2:15 AM EDT on Aug 1, 2018

    Arms control experts confirmed that both satellite photos and U.S. intelligence show North Korea is continuing to produce ballistic missiles and work on its missile program, even after the historic June summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, NBC News reported.

    The experts pointed to a July 7 satellite photo specifically that shows activity consistent with missile production.

    News of the continued missile production was first reported by the Washington Post. It came one month after NBC News was first to report that North Korea had increased production of fuel for nuclear weapons at multiple secret sites, and that the North Korean regime was working to conceal those facilities from the U.S.

    After the summit in Singapore, Trump and Kim issued a communique to establish U.S. and North Korean relations. Missile production was not addressed in the written statement. 

