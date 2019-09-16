Nadler Throws Cold Water on Kavanaugh Impeachment Talk, Says 'Hands Full With Impeaching' Trump - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Nadler Throws Cold Water on Kavanaugh Impeachment Talk, Says 'Hands Full With Impeaching' Trump

Nadler was asked if he’d be concerned with Democrats thinking he’s not taking the Kavanaugh allegations seriously enough

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Nadler Throws Cold Water on Kavanaugh Impeachment Talk, Says 'Hands Full With Impeaching' Trump
    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
    FILE - House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., conducts a committee markup titled Resolution for Investigative Procedures, on September 12, 2019.

    House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., responded to calls for an investigation into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in light of new sexual misconduct allegations by saying that the panel has "our hands full with impeaching the president," NBC News reported.

    In a radio interview with WNYC on Monday, Nadler was asked if he’d be concerned with Democrats thinking he’s not taking the Kavanaugh allegations seriously enough. He said his committee has too much on its plate.

    "We have our hands full with impeaching the president right now and that’s going to take up our limited resources and time for a while," Nadler said.

    Kavanaugh to Take Supreme Court Seat Days After ConfirmationKavanaugh to Take Supreme Court Seat Days After Confirmation

    Brett Kavanaugh is expected to take his seat on the Supreme Court on Tuesday, just days after the Senate narrowly voted to confirm him despite allegations of sexual misconduct from his teenage years. 

    (Published Monday, Oct. 8, 2018)

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us