Live Blog: Midterm Election 2018 Updates, News and Analysis

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Midterms 2018: Early Voting Sets Record

    In the last hours before Election Day, voters were already breaking records, having cast more than 35 million early ballots. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018)

    The nation is waiting anxiously to see what voters will do as they head to the polls Tuesday in what is widely seen as one of the most consequential midterm elections in memory.

    Voters may reject President Donald Trump and the nationalist vision for America he's championed in the closing weeks of the race, or they could signal assent by returning Republicans to power in both chambers of Congress.

    You can follow the NBC News live blog for real-time updates, video, results, exit polls, analysis and more.

