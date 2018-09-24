'My Heart Aches': Florida Candidate for U.S. House Dies

April Freeman, a U.S. House of Representatives candidate for Florida's 17th district, died unexpectedly at the age of 54 on Sunday, according to her family. The reason for her death is currently unknown. (Published Monday, Sept. 24, 2018)

April Freeman, a U.S. House of Representatives candidate for Florida's 17th district, died unexpectedly at the age of 54 on Sunday, according to her family.

Freeman's husband, David, shared the news on her personal Facebook page on Monday.

"Its with great sadness that I feel I must inform all of you that my beloved wife April passed away suddenly last night. To all of her family and friends here on Facebook, my heart aches with you," the Facebook post reads.

Freeman, the Democratic candidate who won the nomination on Aug. 28, was running against GOP candidate Greg Steube for outgoing Republican Tom Rooney's district seat.

Florida's 17th congressional district is located in south-central Florida and covers parts of eastern Tampa Bay, the oceanside city of Venice and western portions of Lake Okeechobee.

"Wow... I just found out that my friend and Democratic candidate for Congress April Freeman has passed away. My heart goes out to her family," Roy David Walker, candidate for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, wrote on Facebook.

A Florida statute determines that in the event of a death, resignation, withdrawal or removal of a nominated candidate for a statewide office, the party chair of the state must call a meeting of the executive board to designate a nominee to fill the vacancy.