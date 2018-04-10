FBI General Counsel Says Mueller Asked Him to Testify

FILE - Dana Boente, then-acting U.S. attorney general, during a county sheriff listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Feb. 7, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

Dana Boente, the FBI's general counsel who was in charge of the Russia investigation early in the Trump administration, has been asked to testify by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to a letter obtained by MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."

The letter from Boente to Associate Deputy Attorney General Scott Schools is dated Jan. 2, when Boente was still acting head of the Justice Department's national security division. In the letter, Boente requests legal representation or reimbursement of his legal fees and says he doesn't believe that he is either a target or a subject of Mueller's inquiry.

It couldn't be determined Tuesday night whether Boente has testified before Mueller's team, or what Mueller wanted to asked him about. But a separate letter sent to Boente by the FBI's counterintelligence division, dated Jan. 17 and also obtained by "The Rachel Maddow Show," certifies that handwritten notes that Boente took about a conversation with former FBI Director James Comey on March 30, 2017, aren't classified.

