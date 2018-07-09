Congressional Republicans lauded President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to nominate Brett Kavanaugh as the nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, while most Democrats fiercely slammed the pick.

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Kavanaugh “a superb choice” and “extremely qualified” to serve on the high court. Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Kavanaugh was “one of the most qualified Supreme Court nominees to come before the Senate.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., meanwhile, said he will "oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have, and I hope a bipartisan majority will do the same."