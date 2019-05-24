Misleading Videos Targeting Pelosi Spread Online

L: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 23, 2019. R: President Donald Trump delivers a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 22, 2019.

President Donald Trump on Thursday night tweeted out an edited video showing Nancy Pelosi stumbling over her words, escalating the personal attacks he has made against the Democratic House Speaker, NBC News reported.

The video, apparently from a segment on Fox Business' "Lou Dobbs Tonight," features portions of a 20-minute news conference Pelosi held Thursday in a montage that lasts about 30 seconds. It shows her tripping over her words. At one point in the video, a moment is repeated several times.

Video on CSPAN of Pelosi’s full weekly legislative briefing with reporters on Thursday shows Pelosi making the same stumbles seen in the clip tweeted by the president. The briefing lasted about 20 minutes.

The tweet by the president comes after The Washington Post published a story about a different video circulating on social media of Pelosi at a Center for American Progress event. The video was altered to make it sound as if she was slurring her words, The Post reported.

Trump, Pelosi Trade Harsh Words