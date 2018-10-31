More Than Half of Millennials Will Definitely or Probably Vote, Survey Finds - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Decision 2018

Decision 2018

The latest news on local, state and national midterm elections

More Than Half of Millennials Will Definitely or Probably Vote, Survey Finds

Even among likely millennial voters, two-thirds said Congress doesn't do a good job of representing people like them

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    More Than Half of Millennials Will Definitely or Probably Vote, Survey Finds
    Paul Bersebach/DFM/Orange County Register via Getty Images
    A voter holds her election material in Irvine, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

    More than half of millennials say they will definitely or probably vote in next week's elections, according to a new NBC News/GenForward Survey.

    Thirty-one percent will definitely vote while another 26 percent probably will, according to the survey. Just 20 percent said they would probably not vote.

    But they don't feel represented by Congress. Even among likely millennial voters, two-thirds said it doesn't do a good job of representing people like them.

    Among all millennials, the quality in a candidate that mattered most to the group was whether they could bring needed change, followed by whether they shared the respondent's values.

    'Late Night’: A Closer Look at Trump Media Attacks Amid Violence

    [NATL] 'Late Night’: A Closer Look at Trump Media Attacks Amid Violence

    Seth Meyers takes a closer look at President Donald Trump once again attacking the media while his allies blame "both sides" for violent rhetoric after a week of horrific attacks.

    (Published Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us