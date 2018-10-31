More Than Half of Millennials Will Definitely or Probably Vote, Survey Finds

More than half of millennials say they will definitely or probably vote in next week's elections, according to a new NBC News/GenForward Survey.

Thirty-one percent will definitely vote while another 26 percent probably will, according to the survey. Just 20 percent said they would probably not vote.

But they don't feel represented by Congress. Even among likely millennial voters, two-thirds said it doesn't do a good job of representing people like them.

Among all millennials, the quality in a candidate that mattered most to the group was whether they could bring needed change, followed by whether they shared the respondent's values.

