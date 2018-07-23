Over 460 Migrants Separated From Children May Have Been Deported by US - NBC New York
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

Full coverage of immigration issues in the U.S.

Over 460 Migrants Separated From Children May Have Been Deported by US

A total of 2,551 children between the ages of 5-17 have been taken from their parents at the border

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    David J. Phillip/AP (File)
    FILE - A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as she surrenders to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.

    The Trump administration may have already deported as many as 463 migrant parents who were separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border, and they may have lost their right to reunification, Justice Department lawyers said in a court filing Monday.

    Those parents may not be eligible to be reunified with their children, according to the filing, which grouped parents not in the U.S. as either potentially eligible or not eligible.

    The filing also reported that 879 migrant parents have been successfully reunified with their parents, up from 364 on Thursday, NBC News reported. But 917 parents may not be eligible for reunification at all.

    A total of 2,551 children between the ages of 5-17 have been taken from their parents at the border, many of them separated under Trump's "zero tolerance" policy that called for the prosecution of all immigrants crossing the border illegally.

