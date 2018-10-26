Our House: Inside the Battles for Control of Congress

This series examines several battleground races in the fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

Carried by grassroots momentum, Democrats must take 23 seats from Republicans to win the balance of power. They are contending with Republicans' experience and organization, and an outspoken but polarizing president.

NBC Owned Television Stations is taking a look at some of the most closely fought races across the country to see what issues matter most to voters and how the national headwinds are affecting the candidates. Those district profiles can be found below, with more coming as Election Day nears.

We also asked viewers why they are or aren’t inspired to vote in the midterms and compiled hundreds of replies for an interactive display.

We asked voters why they are or aren’t inspired to vote in the 2018 midterm elections. See the responses »

What Is the ‘Blue Wave’ That May Hit Congress?