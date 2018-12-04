Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Michael Avenatti Announces He Won't Run for President, Citing Family - NBC New York
Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Michael Avenatti Announces He Won't Run for President, Citing Family

Avenatti had recently traveled to the early primary states of new Hampshire and Iowa and raised money for other Democrats

Published 48 minutes ago

    Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon, File
    This Oct. 20, 2018, file photo shows Michael Avenatti speak onstage during Politicon 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

    Michael Avenatti ruled out a run for president in 2020, saying on Twitter that his family requested he not do so, NBC News reported.

    The attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels said in a statement, "I do not make this decision lightly — I make it out of respect for my family. But for their concerns, I would run."

    Avenatti also said he "will not rest" until President Donald Trump "is removed from office" and that he will continue representing Daniels, who recently said he filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump against her wishes.

    Avenatti had recently traveled to the early primary states of new Hampshire and Iowa and raised money for other Democrats. But he was arrested last month on suspicion of domestic violence.

