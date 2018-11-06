The “Me Voting in 2016 vs. Met voting in 2018” memes, some featuring movie characters played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Charlize Theron, showed renewed energy and commitment around votingafter two years of intensely partisan politics.

Angry, fired up and anxious. This is how some voters feel about voting in this year’s midterm elections. They took to Twitter, comparing how they cast their ballot in 2016 during the presidential election to how they’re doing it in 2018.

One post compared a shirtless Leonardo DiCaprio gleefully holding a water gun to the actor portraying fur trapper Hugh Glass in "The Revenant," trying to survive in the wilderness after he was mauled by a bear.

Another post compared a little dog enjoying the breeze from an open car to a wolf baring its teeth and ready to pounce.

A record 36 million people voted early in the 2018 midterm elections and it’s a trend that is expected to extend into Election Day.

Early Voting Turnout: 2018 vs. 2014 Just one day before Election Day, 2018 early voting numbers in 27 states have already surpassed early voting in the previous midterm elections, according to data collected by Michael McDonald of the United States Elections Project. Early ballots submitted for six states doubled compared to ballots submitted for 2014.



