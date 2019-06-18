McConnell on Slavery Reparations: Not 'a Good Idea'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by his GOP leadership team, answers questions during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he opposed reparations for descendants of American slaves, arguing it would be hard to figure out who to compensate, NBC News reported.

"I don't think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago when none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea," the Kentucky Republican told reporters. "We've tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We've elected an African American president."

The reparations debate has become part of the 2020 presidential race.