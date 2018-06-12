FILE - Then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 11, 2017, during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

A lawyer for former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department's inspector general and the FBI late Tuesday, claiming they are withholding documents related to McCabe's firing in March.

David Snyder said he has repeatedly tried to get copies of the rules and policies cited by Justice Department officials in recommending that Attorney General Jeff Sessions fire McCabe for misleading investigators looking into the leak of information about an aspect of the FBI's investigation of the Clinton Foundation.

McCabe has denied that he misled investigators, and his lawyers said he was cooperative and forthcoming in answering their questions, NBC News reported.

McCabe abruptly resigned in January and Sessions fired him in March, 26 hours before he was due to retire.

Federal prosecutors are now looking at whether McCabe should face criminal charges based on the report's conclusions that he lied.