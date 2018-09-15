The victims were identified as 65-year-old Dr. Michael Graver and his 52-year-old wife, Jodi Cohen, of Manhasset, New York.

A couple from Long Island died when their small plane crashed Saturday in the woods behind a house in Massachusetts, officials said.

Dr. Michael Graver, 65, and his wife, Judi Cohen, 52, of Manhasset, were the only people in the plane that crashed in Woburn, just north of Boston. No one on the ground was injured.

Graver, a cardiac surgeon, was piloting the plane, said District Attorney Marian Ryan. She said his family described him as a "very experienced" pilot.

The pair departed from Farmingdale around 9:30 a.m. in the single-engine, 4-seat aircraft. They were heading to Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Mass., according to the Massachusetts Port Authority and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Graver was the co-owner of the 2006 Columbia Aircraft LC41.

Graver was the chief of adult cardiac surgery at North Shore University Hospital. He was recently cited as having one of the lowest mortality rates in the state.

Cohen was a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman in Manhasset, where she had worked for five years, said Edward D'Amrosio, senior executive manager of sales.

He called her a "terrific class professional and a great woman."

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

No foul play is suspected.