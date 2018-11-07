Pot Proponents Claim Victory, Set Sights on National Legalization - NBC New York
Pot Proponents Claim Victory, Set Sights on National Legalization

Some major cannabis measures passed in the U.S. on Tuesday, while pot proponents also claimed victory in some key congressional races

Published 30 minutes ago

    Richard Vogel/AP, File
    This file photo from Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, shows a marijuana plant at SLOgrown Genetics in the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, California.

    Marijuana proponents were elated Tuesday after major cannabis measures passed in Michigan and Missouri and Democrats took control of the House.

    The victories — for recreational cannabis in Michigan and medical marijuana in Missouri — have emboldened some leaders in the prohibition reform movement to declare that they'll push for legalization in the House, NBC News reported. Utah voters also approved the legalization of medical marijuana. 

    "We are going for the jugular on this issue," said Michael Collins, interim director of national affairs for the Drug Policy Alliance.

    Michigan's initiative will tax and regulate sales of marijuana for those 21 and older. Missouri will allow medical use for doctor-approved patients who have certain conditions.

    AP

    Pot proponents were also claiming victory in key congressional races. Longtime incumbent Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, was defeated Tuesday by Democrat Colin Allred. As chairman of the House Rules Committee, Sessions repeatedly blocked pro-marijuana legislation.

