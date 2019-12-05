Bill Weld's Campaign Office Burglarized Twice in 24 Hours

In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, speaks during a New England Council "Politics & Eggs" breakfast in Bedford, N.H. Weld has decided to focus his unlikely attempt to oust the sitting president on the maverick nature of the New Hampshire GOP primary. But as he’s toured the state in recent months, the 73-year-old has left Republicans and independents cold on the president scratching their heads.

A New Hampshire campaign office of presidential candidate Bill Weld has been burglarized not once, but twice this week, authorities say.

Manchester police said not only Weld's office but those of four businesses in the same Lowell Street building were broken into Wednesday night.

The incident was first reported by Snapshot Sports Media, located on the fifth floor of the building. The owner left his office around 9 p.m. and found it burglarized when he came back about 1 a.m., police said.

Both Snapshot Sports Media and Weld's office were broken into the previous night, according to authorities.

The building was also burglarized over Thanksgiving weekend, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.