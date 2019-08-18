Man Trump Fat-Shamed at NH Rally Remains Loyal Supporter

Retired Deputy U.S. Marshal Frank Dawson says although Trump called him out for his weight he still supports the president. (Published 3 hours ago)

The retired federal law enforcement officer who President Trump fat-shamed at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday said the remarks won’t change his plans to vote for the president’s re-election next year.

Frank Dawson, who served as a deputy U.S. marshal for three decades, caught the president’s attention after a scuffle involving a group of anti-Trump protestors.

Dawson, who’s from Woburn, said he ripped down their signs before they were escorted out of the arena. He said security then thanked him and gave him a Trump 2020 hat.

But Trump apparently thought Dawson was one of the protestors.

“That guy’s got a serious weight problem," Trump said. "Go home. Start exercising. Get him out of here, please. He’s got a bigger problem than I do. Got a bigger problem than all of us. Now, he goes home and his mom says, ‘What the hell have you just done?’”

Dawson said the president left him a voicemail shortly after the rally.

“He thanked me for taking the signs away from the protestors,” said Dawson. “Basically, he said, ‘Thank you for helping me.’”

He also said he still isn’t sure whether the president was referring to him or someone else in the crowd.

Dawson, who voted for Trump in 2016, said he plans to do so again in 2020.