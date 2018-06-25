Majority of Americans Approve of Trump's Handling of the Economy: Survey

President Donald Trump speaks at the beginning of a National Space Council meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 18, 2018.

For the first time since he became president, more than half the public approves of Donald Trump's handling of the economy, according to a CNBC All-America Economic Survey.

The president’s economic approval rating surged 6 points to 51 percent with just 36 percent of the public disapproving, a 6 point drop from the March Survey.

Trump's overall approval rating remains negative at minus 6, but he's reached the lowest negative rating recorded since he took office.

The survey suggests that the recent controversy over the president’s decision to separate children from their parents at the border has had little effect on his approval, CNBC reported.

The poll surveyed 800 adults nationwide from June 16 to 19, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.