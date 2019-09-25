Majority of House Members Back Some Type of Impeachment Action Against Trump - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Majority of House Members Back Some Type of Impeachment Action Against Trump

Democrats reached the milestone following claims Trump might have withheld aid to Ukraine to pressure officials there to investigate Joe Biden and his son

Published 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Trump: ’I Didn’t Threaten Anybody’

    President Donald Trump addressed the media Wednesday, a day after Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, announced the House of Representatives will begin an impeachment inquiry against the president.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Two hundred and eighteen House Democrats and one independent — a majority of the chamber's 435 members — now favor some kind of impeachment action against President Donald Trump, according to an NBC News tally.

    House Democrats reached the milestone a day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the president following claims that he might have withheld aid to Ukraine to pressure officials there to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, NBC News reports.

    That nearly all House Democrats support some kind of impeachment action represents a significant development in the chamber's push forward with official impeachment proceedings.

    But that doesn't mean they will all vote to impeach the president.

    House Members Impeachment Tracker

    Hover or click on each member to see who was in favor of starting impeachment proceedings or inquiries against President Donald Trump, and who was undecided or was not in support. 

    Note: The House needs 218 votes to reach a majority.

    Note: The yellow icon denotes Justin Amash, the only Independent House member in favor.
    Data: NBC News Staff; Nina Lin/NBC

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us