MSNBC's O'Donnell Says He Shouldn't Have Reported Unverified Claim About Trump

Lawrence O'Donnell attends the The Hollywood Reporter's 9th Annual Most Powerful People In Media at The Pool on April 11, 2019 in New York City.

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell said Wednesday he made an "error in judgment" and should not have reported on air Tuesday information about the president’s finances from a single source and formally retracted the statement on air Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, the host reported that President Donald Trump's financial records show that some of his loans have Russian co-signers.

"The Last Word" host opened his show Wednesday night by saying he repeated statements from a single source that weren't ready for reporting and that he did not go through the network's "rigorous verification and standards process" before repeating it, and that "had it gone through that process, I would not have been permitted to report it."

"Tonight, we are retracting the story. We don't know whether the information is inaccurate, but the fact is we do know it wasn't ready for broadcast, and for that I apologize," O’Donnell said on Wednesday's broadcast.

NBC News has not viewed the Deutsche Bank records and has not been able to verify what the source told O'Donnell. Read NBC News' full story here.